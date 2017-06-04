Clinton lost because ‘she was awful candidate’

Hillary Clinton went a step further on Wednesday in blaming her election loss to Donald Trump on cyber attacks by Russian Federation, saying Americans including associates of the Republican president likely had a hand in the effort.

Her comments sparked outrage from many on Twitter, including President Donald Trump, who said Clinton “refuses to say she was a bad candidate”. “Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC”, he tweeted.

Clinton said that in targeting voters online, she was at a disadvantage to Trump because the Republican Party provided him with an extensive database, through an organisation called the Data Trust, that Democrats did not have. “They were connected to the bots that were just out of control”.

This time she blamed the New York Times for its coverage of the e-mail scandal, the Democratic National Committee for providing her with bad data and former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey for the late October e-mail surprise. “If we can flip those, if we can then go deeper into where I did well, where we can get good candidates, I think flipping the House is certainly realistic. I always thought it was going to be a close election”.

Clinton was also asked why she delivered paid speeches for Goldman Sachs, which were eventually leaked by WikiLeaks.

Speaking at a technology conference in California, Clinton said Russia’s government “could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided” by Americans with polling data.

She then seemed to nearly give Trump a compliment in terms of how he relates to people – before quickly opining that the country should be scared.

But on Wednesday she unleashed her harshest blame yet against her own party, claiming the Democratic National Committee was vastly unprepared for the 2016 election when it came to data-gathering compared to the GOP’s robust operation.

Clinton said she believed Goldman wanted her opinion because of experience gained from her tenure as Secretary of State. “I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party“, Clinton said.

“Putin wants to bring us down”, Clinton said.

The former first lady also blamed Russian Federation, her email scandal, fake news, and Steve Bannon for her loss. At one point, they asked her about the three speeches she made to Goldman Sachs just before running for president. “Dump it now, ‘” she said.

“They’ve got to get back to trying to curate it more effectively, they’ve got to help prevent fake news from creating a new reality”, she said.