Close aides to Donald Trump subpoenaed over Russian Federation ties

The internecine political warfare that has dominated Washington for months intensified Tuesday with the report that the House and Senate intelligence committees have asked President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to “provide information and testimony” about any contacts he had with Russian officials.

Subpoenas were also approved by the committee for documents possessed by the Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.

The leaders of the committee’s Russian Federation investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., did not mention the subpoenas to former Obama administration officials in their statement about the probe.

Schiff told reporters last week that the committee was preparing to subpoena Flynn after he declined to voluntarily turn over documents requested by congressional investigators.

Trump has rejected those allegations and dismissed the US intelligence community’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign aimed at the November election with a desire to help Trump’s chances of beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Earlier Tuesday, the AP reported, citing a congressional aide, that the House intelligence committee had subpoenaed Cohen.

The action to issue the unmasking subpoenas “would have been taken without the Minority’s agreement”.

Flynn’s representatives told the committee in an email on Tuesday that they would start turning over some subpoenaed documents in time to meet a deadline set by the panel, and that more documents will be turned over later.

One of the businesses, Flynn Intel Group Inc., did consulting work for a Turkish businessman that required Flynn to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent earlier this year.

The subpoenas require both Flynn and Cohen to testify before the committee, as well as turn over personal documents and business records.

“I leaked nothing, to nobody, and never have and never would”, Rice said.

At a Wednesday briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said inquiries about the Russian Federation investigation must be directed to Marc Kasowitz, another of Trump’s personal attorneys. The president was reportedly referring Comey’s FBI’s investigation into Flynn. The aide said any such subpoenas would have been issued by Representative Devin Nunes of California, the committee’s chairman, who has recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation. That claim was supported by Trump.

In addition, the Intelligence Committee sent a letter to former White House press aide Boris Epshteyn asking him to voluntarily submit information to the committee, according to the Journal’s report. It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained. Instead, Nunes said he’d been shown documents that he said suggested the Obama administration had acted improperly in “unmasking” the names of Trump associates monitored communicating with foreign officials.