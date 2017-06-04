CNN cans Kathy Griffin, ends New Year’s Eve broadcast deal

Cooper will have to get a new co-host for his New Year’s Eve broadcast-maybe Kelly Ripa is free? “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in”, he tweeted.

Cooper was quick to denounce his long-time pal, calling the image “disgusting” and “completely inappropriate”.

Trump himself, turning to the matter of the photos after having some fun with his “covfefe” gaffe, also denounced Griffin, whom he said “should be ashamed of herself”. It was accompanied by several other, less provocative photos and a behind-the-scenes video in which Griffin says she and Shields aren’t afraid to “do images that make noise”.Griffin released the Trump photo on Tuesday and the severe backlash was almost immediate.In the video, she said, “I went way too far”.

“I’m a comic”, she said.

“The image is too disturbing and I understand how it offends people”.

In a video posted to her Facebook account, Kathy said: “I sincerely apologise”. It’s obvious that CNN isn’t a fan of President Trump as full-fledged cheerleaders of The Resistance, but it’s fair to say that this goes too far.

Franken said he “condemned” the photo and called Griffin to tell her why the photo was “unacceptable”.

“It wasn’t right when peoplel [sic] hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn’t right now”, Messing wrote on Twitter.

With backlash on social media and reports of the Secret Service opening an investigation, Griffin’s career has taken a turn for the worse. It wasn’t amusing. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career.

Griffin’s apology, apparently, was too little too late.

CNN has fired the comedian Kathy Griffin in the wake of her controversial anti-Trump photo shoot. “I will continue. I ask your forgiveness”. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.