CNN fires controversial comedian Kathy Griffin over ‘beheading Donald Trump’ photo shoot

Griffin has been widely criticised for photos which showed her holding a fake “decapitated head” of the USA president.

She had been co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper since 2007. She was booked to host New Year’s Eve broadcast on the channel. Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Trump’s former election rival Hillary – called the picture “vile and wrong“.

“I crossed the line”, Griffin said in a video post via Twitter on Tuesday. I ask your forgiveness, I’m taking down the image; I’ve asked the photographer to take down the image. He also added that his youngest son Barron was “having a real hard time with this”.

And Melania Trump says it was “simply wrong” for celebrity Griffin to appear in the video.

The comic has since apologised, writing alongside a video posted to Instagram: “I am sorry. I ask your forgiveness”. CNN said it was evaluating the matter and had made “no decisions at this point”.

Griffin faced immediate backlash after the photos were released Tuesday.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images”. It wasn’t amusing. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career.

Then word came from “Squatty Potty” who employeed her for one commercial, that they had pulled the ads and would no longer be affiliated with Griffin.

“It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate”, he wrote on Twitter.

Griffin tweeted the photo writing, “I caption this: ‘There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever'”.

Griffin also lost another gig Wednesday: A casino in New Mexico scrapped a scheduled show by the comedian scheduled for July 22. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue.

“I hope we can at least agree that it’s never amusing to joke about violence toward anyone, and particularly in this politically-charged moment, toward our president”, she said.