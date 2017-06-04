Coach Steve Kerr possible to return in NBA Finals, sources say

But mindful of how the Cavaliers and Warriors went a combined 24-1 in the playoffs before colliding in The Finals, Silver says “we should also celebrate excellence”. Fans of the 28 teams that never seemed to have a chance griped as the National Basketball Association was reduced to a part of two.

Story line: Powering to a pair of sweeps in the first two rounds, the Cavaliers meet a Celtics team that had to go the distance against Washington to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2012. That is the only blemish for either team in the entire postseason going into the Finals this week.

“But we are both better”.

Two years ago the Cavaliers were banged up, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love injured.

Irving winning that matchup against the MVP rallied the Cavs, fueled a comeback from a 3-1 deficit as Cleveland captured its first major team sports title in 52 years. While that number isn’t the sexiest, when you consider some of the teams James has taken to the championship round, it becomes a little easier to stomach.

“When it’s all said and done, when all of our careers are over with, I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of looking back like we had some good times playing the game that we loved”.

“I didn’t think [the Cavs] had a chance previous year”. They just have too many options.

Full disclosure – I know nothing.

This NBA Finals is in uncharted territory.

Who knows how much of a difference Kerr’s return would make against the Cavs, although I doubt it would be a distraction for the team. With our team I don’t think it would.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said.

Maybe the critics will be silenced if this series turns out to be a battle. Now he comes into this series off a sizzling conference finals, shooting 62 percent against Boston.

“Both teams are better than last year’s teams”.

Barnes wasn’t exactly a neutral observer past year, having grown up in Northern California and having played with the Warriors before their recent run of dominance.

“They really kicked our butt”, Cavs’ coach Ty Lue said. I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group. “We’ve got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African Americans, until we feel equal in America”. They’re littered with three-point shooters.

“So seeing that game, and guys understand that Game 1 … if we’re not ready to play, if our minds are not right, the same thing could happen”. The Warriors are also ideal away from home, covering in all six games while, like the Cavaliers, going 2-4 versus the number at home. Green is the player that will swing the series.

“So I just tried to stay locked in on that”. Curry has revolutionized the idea of the three-point shot, Klay Thompson is a perennial sharpshooter, Draymond can get hot from behind the arc, and now you throw in Kevin Durant? James is under enormous pressure to win it because he’s LeBron, and every one of his successes and failures is magnified and dissected and placed in the grave context of “legacy”. But he’s going to open up things for Curry.

“I’ll be focused tomorrow on the game, on all the games”, James said. “So this is kind of killing me inside right now”.

National Basketball Association star LeBron has spoken up about a racist incident that took place at his Los Angeles home, telling reporters that it is “tough” to be black in the US.