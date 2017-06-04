Colangelo: People around Ball pose ‘challenge’

Would the brashness – some would say loud mouth – of LaVar Ball lead an National Basketball Association team to shy away from picking Lonzo?

“I don’t think teams should bypass (Lonzo Ball) because they have those concerns”.

While it’s unlikely that Lonzo will drop beyond the Lakers, Colangelo makes a good point.

The conversation around Ball, the talented UCLA guard, has largely centered around his outspoken father LaVar, whose controversial and brash ongoing commentary has dominated headlines. The Anaheim, Calif., native is expected to work out for the Lakers on Wednesday.

If the Sixers decide that Ball is not worth the risk at third overall they could select another player, or opt to trade down if there is a player that they favor over Ball.

Ball is one of the more intriguing talents in this year’s draft following a strong freshman year at UCLA when he led the nation with 7.6 assists per game while also breaking the school single-season record with 274 assists. That decision will be made after his agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo discuss Lonzo’s potential fit with the team.

This chapter of the Lonzo/LaVar Ball saga ends June 22, the day of the NBA Draft, when we’ll learn which team values the son’s talents over the father’s bluster.