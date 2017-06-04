Comedian Bill Maher apologises for racial slur on live TV

The comment immediately drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

“Too often, too many people give the liberals a break on incendiary remarks that they make and it’s time to hold their feet to the fire and it’s good news to see people come out now and do so”.

“You can not allow anyone to act like there’s anything amusing in any context about using that word”, Sharpton said.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more”, said Maher.

Maher responded: “Work in the fields?” Maher replied. “Senator, I am a house (expletive)”. “No it’s – it’s a joke”.

The shocking comment was met with a laugh from the studio audience and prompted Sasse to recoil with a chuckle.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless”, Quentin Schaffer, executive vice president for corporate communications at HBO, said in a statement. Chance the Rapper tweeted about the issue, asking HBO to cancel Maher’s show. #FireBillMaher is circulating on Twitter. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “3 reflections on @billmaher 1”. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed.

HBO, the network on which the show airs, was also deeply embarrassed by the comments.

“Real Time” airs live at 7 p.m. from a studio in Los Angeles.

In 2014, Maher was accused of hate speech when he said it’s wrong to say only “a few bad apples” in the Muslim community have extremist beliefs.

“You’re welcome”, he said. Maher said that in California adults dress up for Halloween.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Maher’s response was particularly off the mark, to say the very least.

“Whoever told you you only had to hear what didn’t upset you?” My reputation isn’t on the line.

Maher and Sasse moved on to other topics. Kathy Griffin has lost five of her upcoming gigs in addition to being fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve bash. “That’s how I know I’m right to defend him”.