Comedian Kathy Griffin is fired over controversial Trump decapitation photo

Griffin, 56, a two-time Emmy-winning performer known for her deliberately provocative brand of humor, has appeared since 2007 as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square in NY with anchor Anderson Cooper. “Sick!” he wrote via Twitter.

Speaking of sons, Donald Jr. also responded to Griffin’s picture, slamming her for the “phony” apology she released shortly after her post became viral.

“We are pleased to see she has apologized”, CNN said in a statement, before going on to say they were “evaluating” their New Year’s Eve show. “I am just now seeing the reaction to these images”. I am a comic. I moved the line then I crossed it. The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.Griffin said the image was a reference to Mr Trump’s comments about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.The story CNN fires Kathy Griffin after severed head stunt first appeared on The Sydney Morning Herald. “I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t amusing, I get it”.

However, after facing a lot of backlash Griffin took to Twitter once again with an emotional apology and plea for the public’s forgiveness. “I get it”, the Emmy and Grammy victor continued.

56 year old Griffin’s sacking came less than a day after she apologised for the images of her holding a prop of president Trump’s bloody, severed head, which was taken as part of a photoshoot conducted by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields that emerged on Monday. I am sorry. I went too far. I ask your forgiveness. “I made a mistake and I was wrong”.

Additionally, a casino in New Mexico scrapped a scheduled performance by Griffin. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin.