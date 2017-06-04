Comey OK’d to testify; House committee issues subpoenas

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, R-Wis., said that while Conaway leads the Russian Federation investigation, Nunes remains the committee chairman and has the “right and responsibility to conduct oversight of the intelligence community, especially as it relates to the potential misuse of intelligence agencies against Americans”.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen, and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

The U.S. House intelligence committee was expected to issue subpoenas on Wednesday to President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer in connection with its probe of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, sources familiar with the matter said. The House has just issued seven subpoenas in connection to their probe of the Trump administration’s ties to Russian Federation. The Senate Intelligence Committee and a federal grand jury in Virginia also have issued subpoenas for Flynn’s business records. Flynn has resisted cooperating with those subpoenas, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Nunes has unilateral authority on the House intelligence committee to issue subpoenas, although the committee’s rules recommend he consult with the top Democrat as well, who is now Schiff.

Two subpoenas were sent to his businesses.

“Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee”, an attorney for Mr. Epshteyn, who was not identified, told the Journal. Similarly, Flynn did not register as a foreign agent while lobbying indirectly for Turkey.

He added that he saw them as a concession to Trump supporters on the committee and that they likely wouldn’t result in any damning information. “Any prior requests for information would have been undertaken without the Minority’s knowledge”, a senior Democratic committee aide said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Comey planned to testify before the Senate committee after Memorial Day, but the approval from Mueller to do so could indicate that date is fast approaching. Republicans have implied the unmasking of Trump associates could have been politically motivated. However, Democrats have largely dismissed this issue as an attempt to divert attention from possible collusion by Trump campaign officials with the Russians.

The diplomat’s calls were recorded as part of routine USA intelligence monitoring of ranking foreign officials, and the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn could be blackmailed for his statements about those contacts.

Three other subpoenas tied to the Russian Federation investigation were issued by the House panel for information related to so-called “unmasking” of some Trump associates’ names appearing on classified reports during the Obama administration, said officials with knowledge of the subpoenas.