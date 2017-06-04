Comey will testify next Thursday, June 8, before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, including any possible coordination between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee’s Russian Federation probe, announced subpoenas for Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as their firms.

Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last month, could testify as early as next week and planned to confirm the president’s pressure to drop the agency’s investigation into Flynn, according to CNN.

The committee said Comey would testify in a public setting starting at 10 a.m. June 8, and a closed session would follow beginning at 1 p.m.

He reportedly has met with Comey to discuss the probe, and Comey reportedly sought his approval to testify.

Now, Comey has a chance to tell his side of his story – and try to clear his name.

Though the White House denied the allegations following the release of the memos, Trump could still invoke executive privilege, as is his constitutional right, to keep those conversations secret.

Then on November 6, two days before the election, Comey announced that the new emails had been read, and absolved Clinton a second time.

Sirens blaring, Comey said he raced to Ashcroft’s hospital room, arriving minutes before Bush’s White House officials did.

Comey is expected to be questioned about the circumstances of his firing and allegations that Trump has tried to stifle the agency’s investigation and divert attention to intelligence leaks that have hurt his administration.

Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded similar tones as they criticized the ongoing US scrutiny of Russia’s attempts to sway the presidential election.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee who has supposedly recused himself from the Russia investigation, unilaterally issued several subpoenas seeking information about the “unmasking” of Trump associates by the White House to find out who was communicating with Russian officials on intercepted calls.

A spokesman for Mueller, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, declined to comment.

Also Wednesday, a Justice Department official confirmed that Mueller had named a top Justice Department official to his team.

So he is going to say that the Department of Justice never did it, but Donald Trump did, and that’s how he’s going to get around that testimony.

And Cohen has dismissed any talk of collusion with Russian Federation. Among the payments was more than $33,000 Flynn received from RT, the Russian state-sponsored television network that US intelligence officials have branded as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.