Computer meltdown may cost British Airways over $100 million

British Airways said its IT systems are back up and a full flight schedule is planned Tuesday at London’s airports, where thousands of passengers were stranded because of the breakdown.

Cruz said that to reduce overcrowding travelers will only be let into the terminal 90 minutes before their flights.

At the same time, CEO Alex Cruz posted videos apologizing for what he said was a disgusting period for passengers.

British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and the biggest trans-Atlantic carrier on routes between Britain and the USA, canceled about half its services Saturday, or more than 400 flights, according to FlightAware.com, and an additional 145 on Sunday.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day – and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

The airport also said passengers whose flights were cancelled should not travel to Heathrow unless they have already rebooked their flight.

The IT failure was caused by a short but catastrophic power surge at 9.30am on Saturday that affected the company’s messaging system, he said, and the backup system failed to work properly.

Thousands of bags remain at Heathrow Airport, but BA has advised passengers not to return to collect them, saying they will be couriered to customers.

Cruz revealed that 75,000 passengers had been affected in total, but said that three-quarters of those will have reached their destinations by the end of Monday.

A single point of failure had also brought down systems at Southwest Airlines the previous month, although on that occasion the problem was in a network router.

According to The Guardian, British Airways could face a bill of at least 100 million pounds in compensation, additional customer care and lost business resulting from the incident. “Many of you have been stuck in long queues whilst you waited for information”, he said.

Many have had their flights cancelled, have been separated from their luggage or are now stranded overseas as the airline struggles to recover from Saturday’s incident.

Experts warned the knock-on effects could continue for several days. The airline has said there is no evidence of a cyber-attack.

“Delta and Southwest airlines both had similar issues within the past year and while both were very inconvenient for passengers, they didn’t have a lasting impact on the stock price”, Furlong added.

The airline apologised and said it was refunding and rebooking customers.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, all British Airways flights are operating as per the normal schedule, as of Sunday.

Cruz’s denial follows reports he adopted a “slash and burn” management style, which involved cutting 700 jobs in the United Kingdom and outsourcing BA’s IT systems to India.