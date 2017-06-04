Concert for Manchester bombing victims to go ahead on Sunday – UK police

Two weeks after the awful events in Manchester, Ariana Grande will host a benefit concert to be held for the victims of the attack and their families.

Manchester police said in a statement Sunday that there would be “additional security” in place at the event and asked people not to bring bags in order to speed up entry as “everyone will be searched”.

Grande said she wanted to return to the “incredibly fearless city” to spend time with her fans and to “honour and raise money for the victims and their families”.

Twenty-two people were killed, including children and teenagers who saw the show as well as parents arriving at the arena to pick them up at the end of the night.

Was at your concert and I can't get tickets to One Love Manchester Ticketmaster haven't sent me my email once I registered for free tickets

He went on to add that people must not be afraid, and in tribute to all this affected in the United Kingdom and around the world, “we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”. Despite the generous treat, it is expected that the concert will rake in around $2.6 million. Proceeds from the event are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”.

In addition to Grande, Sunday’s concert will feature performances from acts including Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Katy Perry, Usher and Pharrell Williams.

Grande announced the show last week on social media, writing that she had been thinking of her fans “nonstop” and planned to return to the city to spend time with her fans, known as Arianators, there.

The concert will be streaming live on ABC and Freeform, as well as YouTube starting around 2pm ET, and then a one-hour highlights show will air on ABC after the NBA Finals game.

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night.

Previously, it was claimed the event – which is set to be shown live in 43 countries as well as streamed online – could be viewed by more people than 1985’s Live Aid concert.