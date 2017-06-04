Connecticut teachers, students protest DeVos’ comments

About 200 teachers, students and parents attend a rally at East Hartford High School Tuesday morning in response to USA education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s recent remarks.

WFSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2quZFLP ) the Connecticut Education and the East Hartford Education Associations will rally at East Hartford High School Tuesday morning. Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson was among the crowd, and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy planned to speak at the school later Tuesday.

She said he had described to her how the local district high school was a unsafe adult day care. “Our school is not a risky place”, said Daley.

“At the same time”, DeLauro continued, “the budget puts $9.2 billion in cuts on the table, slashing or eliminating funding for many programs that benefit kids in public schools to pay for this ill-conceived proposal”. “If a student like Michael had a negative experience, those are the experiences we want to make sure don’t happen in our hallways”. He had posted a photo of himself on Facebook standing with DeVos on March 24.

Protesters outside the school had no interest in being the poster child for her campaign. An East Hartford native, he graduated from East Hartford High School and later taught there.

She said he told her he was afraid of bullying in high school, and that the teachers had lost control of the classrooms. “We grew up in the hood”, Larson said. School Superintendent Nathan Quesnel, who was not working in East Hartford schools in 2000, has acknowledged continuing challenges in improving students’ behavior. “I was kind of disappointed that she took one student’s opinion and that was her whole viewpoint on our school”, said Daley.

“It’s what the kids put into it”, Ammann said.