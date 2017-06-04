Conservatives and Republicans rejoice as USA withdraws from Paris Agreement

Trump made a decision to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement created to fight climate change despite entreaties from USA allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge. But the majority of Americans in every state saying they support staying in the Paris agreement, this decision may be ultimately up to American voters.

Compared to the peanuts in United States aid (which New Delhi prefers is completely stopped), India buys $100 million worth of California almonds alone every year, besides billions in armaments.

Although there had been some discussion of keeping the United States in the Paris accord, while changing its carbon emissions commitments, as a way of maintaining global unity, in the end, Trump chose to cut the cord entirely.

“If you look at the details of the Paris Agreement, there is marginal environmental benefit”, Kelly said. The effects of these pollutants impact everyone – even Trump’s beloved coal miners.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman called it “a major disappointment” while the European Union said it was “a sad day for the world”.

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Obama in condemning the decision. “Every nation has a responsibility to act and to act now”, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Erik Solheim said in a statement responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the ambitious climate pact.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation also said they would have rather seen a renegotiation of the deal rather than a full withdrawal.

“In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”.

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti announced on Thursday that he was proud to continue to adopt goals of the Paris Agreement with 60 fellow mayors, who are committed to the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda (MNCAA).

“Our nation should be playing a leadership role in trying to combat climate change”, he said.

Goldman Sachs’ CEO Lloyd Blankfein took to Twitter for the first time ever to say the decisions was “a setback for the environment and for the US’s leadership position in the world”.

“They will find in France a second homeland”, he said. “I think that’s going to be determined by the president as we move forward”.

And cheekily adapting the nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail, Macron urged defenders of the climate to “make our planet great again”. “Not us. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries”.

“I believe the Unites States of America should be at the front of the pack”, Obama said in a written statement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, too, said she was “disappointed” with Trump’s his decision.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

Peabody Energy, America’s biggest coal mining firm, said the agreement would have badly affected the U.S. economy.

Part of the problem is that the Europeans see Trump as going out of his way to forge a friendlier and more cooperative relationship with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, whom E.U. members such as Poland and the Baltic states rightly consider a threat.

“This action is totally contrary to their best interests: their health, security, food supply, jobs and future”. “Not us”, he said.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said the society’s president, Venki Ramakrishnan.

President Obama, who considered the agreement a signature accomplishment of his presidency, framed it as a key test of American leadership in the world.