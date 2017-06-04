Conservatives suspend campaigning after London Bridge terror attack

When pressed by reporters as to whether the incident was over Scotland Yard said that police believed there was three attackers and do not think there are any more. “My current information is that 48 eople have been injurd and 48 people were indeed taken to hospital for treatment”.

The attack comes just days before Thursday’s general election.

England has been on the edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by terrorists over the past two years.

Media in France reported that two French citizens were injured in the attack. “Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits”, one witness who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the Champions League final at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

The terror organisation said that the attacker followed a call to attack civilians and security forces in countries allied to the USA -led coalition bombing the ISIS territories in Syria and Iraq.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made. According to Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, they got reports that a van struck people on the London Bridge at 5.08 p.m., on Saturday evening, reports CNN.

Saturday night’s “terrible incident” will be the focus of a meeting of the United Kingdom government’s Cobra emergency committee, May’s office said. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, also condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its support and solidarity with Britain in its efforts to combat “radicalism and terrorism”. Police have responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge in central London.

“We were sitting outside under umbrellas underneath the bridge and there was a shower of rubble that landed on the umbrellas, a van had crashed into the bridge”.

“We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said. He was at the start of the south side of London Bridge and saw a woman being stabbed by three men 10 or 15 times.

She said terrorism breeds terrorism and the “single, evil ideology” of Islamist extremism must be defeated by superior pluralistic British values.

“It appeared to myself and to my friends that her throat had been cut”, he told the BBC. “We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, witness Will Heaven told Sky News.

“I’d say there are about four severely injured people”.

Husband and wife Ben and Natalie told BBC radio they were outside Borough Market when they witnessed a stabbing.

The attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.