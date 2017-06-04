Conte on FA Cup final: Moses was exhausted, he didn’t dive intentionally

Sanchez scored in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, as Wenger’s men ended a tumultuous season on a high.

A serious knee injury suffered past year led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Mertesacker and when the German returned to fitness he was unable to regain his place.

That’s why Arsene Wenger is preparing to make Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez the top paid players in Arsenal history, according to a report from The Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson.

But the absence of Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi gave Wenger no option but to end Mertesacker’s exile.

Arsenal finished fifth in the league, having crashed out of the Champions League following a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Replays showed there was no contact between him and Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I was delighted for him on Saturday”. I don’t know what that means. I accept to be criticised and I accept people don’t agree with me.

Moses will miss the first game of next season when Chelsea start their Premier League title defence in August.

“That’s why I said it’s not about popularity, it’s about effect”.

“There is a lot of tension in these moments and sometimes you could be exhausted”, Conte told Chelsea’s official website.

“It’s heart-breaking, going out like that and losing”.

“He arrived fresh at the end and showed what he is capable of – unbelievable goals, tricks, flicks, every kind of fantastic play, giving the team the extra that is needed against hard teams who play compact at the back, very deep, with no space in between the lines”.

“If the club want to sell me, there’s one club I’d move to”, he was quoted as saying, agreeing that it was Atletico, who he left three years ago to join Chelsea.

“If I do stop or if I do carry on playing, I will press on in that regardless”. I am sure the club will do the same and the manager has stressed that himself.

“I don’t think I can answer that question at the moment”, he told reporters at Wembley after Saturday’s game. And that’s not. just to us, that’s just everyone, everyone needs to keep raising the bar.