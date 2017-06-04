Corbyn attacks May’s ‘subservience’ to Trump amid USA climate accord snub

Mr. Trump announced Thursday that he is pulling the USA out of the Paris agreement, which was one of President Obama’s major achievements in office.

The U.S. decision to pull out of the global climate accord has drawn harsh criticism from leaders all around the world. There are way more jobs in renewable energy than fossil fuels, and those job opportunities are growing much more rapidly.

Coal has suffered a steep and sustained decline in the US since cheap, abundant supplies of cleaner-burning natural gas supplanted it as the main fuel for power generation. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy joined to “note with regret” the Trump decision and express doubts about any change in the accord.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

And almost every other country has backed the agreements.

“If we don’t do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more and that would be catastrophic”, said John Reilly, the co-director of the program, adding that MIT’s scientists had had no contact with the White House and were not offered a chance to explain their work.

Within the president’s inner circle, advisers Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Gary Cohn reportedly supported the worldwide agreement, as well as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

“Just a short few years ago, China was the climate bad boy”, said Li Shuo, senior climate change advisor with Greenpeace. Elon Musk, chairman and CEO of electric auto company Tesla, lobbied Trump to stick with the agreement, as did Jeff Immelt, CEO of wind turbine maker GE.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”. The agreement also established a $100 billion fund to help vulnerable countries deal with the effects of climate change. “The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lowered wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”.

The Obama administration previously pledged in 2015 the USA commitment to the agreement, planning to cut its greenhouse gas emission 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

India has long insisted that it needs to keep burning cheap and plentiful coal to cut crippling blackouts and bring electricity to millions of poor residents living off the grid.

The truth is that Trump’s actions conflict with the goals and spirit of the nonbinding commitment Obama made to world leaders, and remaining in the Paris accord for public relations purposes would be disingenuous. “Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants”. I already know that I can count on them.

The study makes worst-case assumptions that may inflate the cost of meeting USA targets under the Paris accord while largely ignoring the economic benefits to US businesses from building and operating renewable energy projects.

Trump also wants to increase drilling in offshore areas and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Renewables employ more than 3.6 million people in China – more than a third of the industry’s global total.

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy admitted that the benefit of the USA emission reductions would be in demonstrating leadership and not reductions in global temperatures.

The prime minister, however, refused to directly comment on Trump’s decision to ditch the Paris agreement.