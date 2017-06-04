Corbyn Backs Brexit But ‘With a Deal’ in TV Debate

May said that while she was ready for negotiations set to start 11 days after the June 8 vote, the Labour leader would “find himself alone and naked in the negotiating chamber of the European Union“.

The party leaders will next face voters in a BBC Question Time special hosted by David Dimbleby live from York on June 2. She sought to justify her U-turn by denouncing Labour for its “scaremongering” over the costs.

Her appearance came after a series of recent opinion polls showed Labour narrowing the gap, with some putting the Conservative lead down to single figures.

Her core campaign message has been that she promises more “strong and stable leadership” than the left-wing Mr Corbyn.

Just over half of the 1,009 respondents said May would make the best prime minister, whilst support for Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn stood at just 30 percent, albeit higher than in previous surveys.

She frequently referred to former Cabinet colleague Ken Clarke’s description of her as a “bloody hard woman” and said she was ready to walk away from negotiations if there was only a “bad deal” on offer.

Questions were also posed by audience members, with several attacking Theresa May for her cuts to public sector pay and conditions and others asking Corbyn about how his comments after the Manchester attack.

May and Corbyn faced tough questions and a sceptical audience in the live TV event which aired policy and stylistic differences between the two foes.

“The European Commission has shown the importance of the choice faced by the British public next week”.

During her grilling from the studio audience, Mrs May was accused by a police officer of presiding over “devastating” cuts, asked by a midwife to justify her “chronic underfunding” of the NHS and heckled over school funding.

But Paxman set the tone by saying that if he were an European Union negotiator who had observed all her recent flip flops, he would think of her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sound of gunfire”.

May’s shaky campaign and the tightening polls have undercut assumptions that she will win a resounding victory, but she is still expected to increase her narrow majority in Parliament.

“Only one of us has the determination to deliver the will of the people and make Brexit happen”.

Mrs May promised a consultation document would be published and that she would listen to charities and voters on where the cap should be, adding that the social care system would “collapse” without reform.

For Labour, shadow cabinet member Barry Gardiner said of Mr Corbyn: “Jeremy connected with the audience”.

After the dementia tax stumble, Mrs May’s strategists – including Australian Sir Lynton Crosby – have determined she should reset her campaign to focus on Brexit.

She will cite her record as justice and home affairs minister as proof of her ability to extract a good result from Brussels negotiations.

Questioned on whether this indicated that voters can not trust Labour with their money, he said: “Not at all”. Corbyn said he thought bin Laden should have been arrested and put on trial.

Both leaders dodged some awkward questions: Mr Corbyn on whether he would order the killing of a terrorist threatening an attack on the United Kingdom, and Mrs May on the Conservatives’ social care policy.

“In this election, it is vital that the government is not given a blank cheque for a chaotic, extreme Brexit that would leave our economy… worse off”, lawmaker Chuka Umunna said.