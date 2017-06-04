Corbyn challenges May to explain ‘dementia tax’ impact

A Conservative spokesman said the allegations were “unfounded” and there needed to be an overhaul of election laws, but the timing, just six days before Britons vote, adds to the party’s problems.

In a fractious exchange on the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent, the Labour leader was heckled for saying: “People tell me that the most effective use of it is not to use it because it’s there”.

The original policy does not appear to have been popular, 59.8% of people who responded to the survey said they did not support the original uncapped plan, that would have seen anyone who required social care, either in their own home or in residential care, have to use any assets over £100,000 to pay.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of the June 8 election has weakened sterling and raised questions over whether she will win the landslide predicted just a month ago.

Asked if he had been wrong about Corbyn, Johnson conceded that perhaps he had. “We need to get it right”.

Complaints poured in, however, because in the full footage Corbyn goes on to say: “No, I think what you have to say is all bombing has to be condemned and you have to bring about a peace process”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was confident that Britain could get a good deal in negotiations to leave the European Union, but would be prepared to walk away without an accord on departure terms if necessary. It would have been the easiest thing in the world, having become Prime Minister after the referendum when David Cameron resigned, to say the next election isn’t until 2020.

“I could have stayed on doing that job for another couple of years and not called an election”.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

Respondents in the region are keener to see people charged for missing GP appointments, 55% would back a charge, including 73.7% of Conservative voters and 48.3% of Labour voters.

Asked how he would react if Britain was under imminent threat from nuclear weapons, Mr Corbyn said: “I would do everything I can to ensure that any threat is actually dealt with earlier on by negotiations and by talks, so that we do adhere to our obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty”. In poll after poll, the Conservatives had a comfortable lead of some 20 points, as Mrs May endlessly repeated her message of “strong and stable” government.

“We have made real progress in fixing the mess we inherited from Labour, helping businesses create 2.9 million more jobs so there are a record number of people in work”.

She is scared of facing Jeremy Corbyn in front of the public and refuses to engage in any live debate.

Patrick McLoughlin, the Conservative chairman, said after the debate: “Jeremy Corbyn wilted under pressure – he waffled on and on in meaningless soundbites without offering anything of substance”.

Mrs May faced hostile questions over her plans for elderly care, dubbed the dementia tax, and her failure to put a figure on the cap on social care costs she promised after consternation in Conservative ranks over the policy as it was set out in the manifesto.

He was challenged on the Labour Party’s response to antisemitism, saying an investigation into Ken Livingston, suspended over comments about the Holocaust, “may or may not continue”.