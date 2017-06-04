Corbyn cuts Tories’ poll lead again

Unemployment is low, but so are wages and educational attainment. On Wednesday she sent a senior minister to a TV discussion with six other party leaders.

“What particularly annoys me is that Trident isn’t just for, heaven forbid, a potential Corbyn government, it goes beyond that many decades into the future”. He’s just toxic around here.

“The Conservative Party continues to believe that these allegations are unfounded, Craig Mackinlay is innocent until proven guilty and he remains our candidate”, May told BBC television on Friday. “But vote Labour anyway”.

This was a gift for Labour’s anti-austerity campaign, and the polls have narrowed from a 19-23% Conservative lead at the beginning of May, to a 3-12% lead yesterday, depending on what level of turnout pollsters assume.

However, if the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will ax current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with interior minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

At the same time, Mr Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.

The Conservative campaign in Ashfield is invisible, with no posters, yard signs or canvassers.

The Labour Manifesto certainly appears to have engaged the younger generation of voters with promises including benefits for single parents, funding for education and apprenticeships whilst also promising to abolish tuition fees.

Labour’s campaign is more traditional, with door to door canvassing offering an opportunity to test public opinion day by day.

Still, if Corbyn manages to pull off what was up to a few weeks ago the unthinkable, we can expect some real wobbles in the markets. But it is not the sure thing that it seemed at the beginning of the campaign.

“He’s a nutter, he is”.

“Those are the people that I want to talk to”.

A Labour victory would signal a political quake in the U.K. The party is running on its most unabashed Socialist manifesto in over 30 years, promising to re-nationalize the country’s railroads and utilities, as well as to raise taxes on business and on the wealthy.

“IT WON’T HAPPEN AGAIN” Labour chiefs “ban Diane Abbott from going on TV” after string of vehicle crash interviews – so how do they expect her to run the Home Office?

Her decision not to take the stage and debate the other leaders was weak and her bodge job on social care ignorant.

Ben Lauderdale, who helped to create YouGov’s projection system, said: “None of us are stupid, none of us are insane, we all may be wrong in the end or some of us may be wrong, but it’s just a hard problem”. Jeremy Corbyn’s unexpected rise to leadership in the fall of 2015, months after another romp by former Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, represented a sharp left turn for the party, which under Tony Blair and his successors had mostly run parallel with the (Bill) Clinton-era Democrats.

“I am also impressed by his willingness to talk about class issues”, the former Democratic presidential candidate said Thursday during a United Kingdom speaking tour promoting his book.