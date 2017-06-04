Corbyn Says U.K. Won’t Pander to ‘Erratic’ Trump Under Labour

The muted response from the right of the party to the leaked Labour manifesto, which is further to the left than they would like, reflects their determination not to offer Corbyn any excuse to avoid the blame for the impending catastrophe.

In what looks set to be the most bitterly personal exchanges of the General Election to date, the two leaders will trade blows in rival speeches as the campaign turns nasty.

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking about national security and foreign policy at Chatham House in London, Friday May 12, 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the Tories say that it all shows Mr Corbyn can not be trusted with the nation’s defences – accusing him of undermining Trident and dithering over IS while tying the hands of Britain’s intelligence services.

In a series of barbed comments aimed at the shadow home secretary – who struggled in a radio interview over the cost of her policy on police recruitment – Mrs May said: “Labour can not add up”.

Polish left-wing groups have called on Poles in the United Kingdom to support the Labour Party in the upcoming British parliamentary election, a statement by the Polish branch of Labour International has said.

“We respect that parents and grandparents taught their children and grandchildren that Labour was a party that shared their values and stood up for their community”.

Corbyn’s supporters fear that, if he steps down immediately, Labour’s rules would ensure that no left-wing candidate would get on the ballot to succeed him.

He said the world was “more unstable than even at the height of the Cold War” because of a failed approach to global security, with botched foreign interventions making the world a “more risky place”.

During his speech Corbyn said he had campaigned for a more peaceful world all his life and believed that the UK’s interests are best served by pursuing peace.

“It doesn’t make me a pacifist”.

Corbyn said Labour would support the renewal of Britain’s Trident nuclear weapons but if circumstances were reached where ordering their use was an option it would “represent complete and cataclysmic failure”.

“Proud and patriotic working class people in towns and cities across Britain have not deserted the Labour Party – Jeremy Corbyn has deserted them”, she said. “I accept that military action, under worldwide law and as a genuine last resort, is in some circumstances necessary”, he will say.

Mr Corbyn says that on entering No 10 he would order an immediate review of RAF air strikes against Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.