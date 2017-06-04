Cosby judge weighs drug, sex assault experts as trial nears

Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday on sexual assault charges stemming from a 2004 encounter at his home near Philadelphia.

The defense also wants to block the drug expert from testifying about quaaludes because they say Cosby last possessed the sedative years before he met the trial accuser. Andrea Constand will be the star witness during the trial.

Constand instead sued Cosby for sexual battery. In the deposition, he said he gave Constand pills that night before putting his hand down her trousers.

“There’s a general consensus that knowledge of priors totally jacks up the conviction rate”, she said.

While dozens of women have leveled sexual assault allegations at comedian Bill Cosby, destroying his reputation as “America’s dad”, the question of whether he will be imprisoned will hang on the words of a single woman when his trial starts this week.

It begins in Philadelphia nearly 15 years ago, when Cosby meets a woman working at his beloved alma mater, Temple University.

Constand lodged a formal police complaint and then sued Cosby in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, he drugged and molested her at his estate near Philadelphia.

Experts in sexual assault say victims often behave in inconsistent ways for a variety of reasons.

Andrea Constand walks her dogs in Toronto, on December 31, 2015.

District Attorney Kevin Steele will be allowed to call one other accuser to suggest Cosby’s conduct with Constand was part of a “signature crime” pattern. According to his deposition, he gave her three blue pills to alleviate stress before lying on the couch with her and engaging in sex acts.

After 18 months of legal wrangling, Cosby, 79, will enter a Montgomery County courtroom on Monday and face the jury of seven men and five women that will ultimately determine his fate during a trial that is expected to last about two weeks. His opponent was Bruce Castor, the prosecutor who had decided not to charge Cosby in 2005.

Steele defeated Castor in the November 3, 2015, election. He announced Cosby’s arrest the following month. Cosby was 66, Constand was 30. Cosby’s lawyers claimed the 2005 agreement was made for the express goal of inducing Cosby to testify in Constand’s civil litigation against him, removing from him the ability to claim his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, thus forcing him to sit for a deposition under oath in the civil case over the course of four days between September 2005 and March 2006. He said the evidence could show both of them “in a less than flattering light”.

Cosby’s lawyers have signaled they will grill Constand on why she waited almost a year before reporting the alleged assault and why she remained in touch with Cosby for months after their encounter, even taking her mother to see one of his performances.

In the end, O’Neill ruled that only one of the 13 other women can testify at Cosby’s upcoming trial.