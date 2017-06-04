Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Begins

Lawyers will continue to question Pittsburgh-area residents at the Allegheny County Courthouse this week until they find a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates before the trial continues in Montgomery County.

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case Monday said they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while the majority said it would be hard to spend several weeks sequestered across the state.

Cosby walked in clutching two representatives, one on each side. He declined to answer questions.

As a result of the delay, a new pool of 80 potential jurors will be released before the end of today. Another 50 jurors are set to be called at 11:30 a.m.

He said this is likely the most important part of the trial, as attorneys try to judge each potential juror with very limited information.

The trial stems from the accusations of just one woman, Andrea Constand, although a second accuser, known as Prior Alleged Victim No. 6, will be allowed to testify that she also was drugged and abused by Cosby, in 1996.

Cosby could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

The pervasive media coverage led O’Neill to agree with defense lawyers to pull jurors from Pittsburgh, 300 miles (480 km) away from Montgomery County, the Philadelphia suburb where the trial will take place.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

The criminal trial marks a brutal fall from grace for the once treasured father figure who smashed through racial barriers and delighted audiences with his gentle, self-deprecating humor.

Judge Steven O’Neill in February granted a defense request that jurors come from another county.

The case against the once wildly popular actor-comedian has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors during the trial.

Asked if he thought Cosby, who has pleaded not guilty, could get an impartial jury, he said, “We sure hope so”. He wore sunglasses, carried a cane and held a man by the arm. Cosby is “legally unsighted” due to problems linked to glaucoma, he told Smerconish.

Q: How do potential jurors feel about the case? Some in the back sat up so they could look at him. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

Dressed in a pale yellow shirt, colorful patterned tie and a tan checkered jacket, he leaned back in his chair and rubbed his chin at times, but mostly stared straight ahead in the wood-paneled court room. That might include jurors who admit having a biased view of the case, or have a hardship – a medical condition, family obligation or financial or job situation – that prevents them from serving.

O’Neill posed 48 questions to 100 of them Monday morning. The first group consisted of 53 women and 47 men, with 16 people of color.

“You want to see if they’re a celebrity-conscious person – if they read celebrity stuff, if they worship celebrity”, trial consultant Howard Varinsky said. His wife and daughters have not attended the pretrial hearings over the last 18 months, although his daughters believe he is being unfairly targeted and that race may play a role in what they call unfair attacks.

And 35 of the 100 people questioned say they or a family member or close friend has been the victim of a sexual assault.

In making his picks, O’Neill will likely not attempt to find people who have not heard of the case, but simply push for jurors who vow to base their verdict exclusively on the evidence presented at trial. Cosby lives outside Philadelphia.

Montgomery County, Pa., prosecutor Kevin Steele seemed surprised at the fast pace, saying to a court security guard at a break: “We’ve got five jurors”.