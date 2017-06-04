Courageous police officer tackled attackers ‘armed only with baton’

In the morning hours of Sunday, as Europe woke to news of yet another deadly terrorist attack, global news media blanketed coverage of last night’s terror assault in London, its ongoing investigation and the reactions of government leaders. 12 people were arrested. Campaigning will resume Monday for the election Thursday.

She said that although the past three attacks were not directly connected, they were ‘bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamic extremism’. “Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”.

Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public.

“It is time to say enough is enough”.

· By not giving the terrorists safe space online for the plotting of terror attacks.

She condemned those pushing “extreme ideologies” on “young men” after the three suspects mowed down pedestrians with a van before stabbing passers-by, killing at least seven and injuring 48.

“I chucked it, but I think I missed one of them, and then I picked up a stool, and I threw it at him”. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market.

“Then a young black man, barefoot and in pyjamas, came out the window”. Many customers fought off the attackers, using chairs, pint glasses and bottles.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it was safe to do so.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

The trio were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with police later confirming they were fake.

Some of the 48 wounded taken to local hospitals were believed to be suffering serious and life threatening injuries, police said. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday.

She also outlined four important areas that need to be changed in wake of the new terror attack.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

“This is the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months”, she noted, adding that the incident was not linked to last month’s suicide bombing in Manchester, but warned it was part of a “new trend”.

He added: “This is awful news and coming so soon after Manchester it shows the extent of the terrorist threat we face”.

Soon after May’s address, police raided a flat in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Thursday’s United Kingdom general election will forge ahead as planned, May said, though most major parties temporarily suspended campaigning in the wake of the London attack.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose. The guys who were with the guy that was on the floor managed to flag one of the police vans down. Flags were flying at half-mast over her Downing Street residence on Sunday morning. “That will include increased armed officers”.

Donald Trump has lashed out at Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, over his reaction to the terrorist attacks at London Bridge on Saturday night (3 June).

The attacks come days ahead of an 8 June election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The authorities also confirmed that there would be no change in the threat level which is now set at “severe” which is one below the highest level of “critical”.