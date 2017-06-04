Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Ferguson share touching moment after the UCL Final

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates with his family and the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League Final at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017.

Ronaldo, 32, has now scored 600 career goals for club and country, including 105 in the Champions League, and has finished as the top scorer in the competition for the last five seasons. “As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.

Veteran Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon’s hopes of becoming the oldest player to win the trophy were crushed by a ruthless Madrid side and his chances of adding a Champions League winners’ medal to his collection of silverware now look slim.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser. I think it’s the best second half we’ve had this season.

Having lifted the European Cup once with Manchester United, Ronaldo has done it three times in four seasons with Madrid.

It’s the latest piece of silverware in an incredible 12 months for the forward.

A spectacular overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic had cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener in the final.

Not for once in that second-half did they ever feel in danger of losing that game.

While Ronaldo is the man who applies the killer blow, Modricis the team’s strategist, quietly working to create avenues and openings for Madrid to capitalise on.

The Italians let in more goals on Saturday than the three they had conceded in the 12 games they played to reach the final as a much-vaunted Real attack versus Juve defence scenario went emphatically in Madrid’s favour.

Isco, who kept Cardiff-born Gareth Bale out of the starting line-up, described it as Real’s best performance of the season as they outclassed Italian champions Juventus in the second half.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Juve centre back Leonardo Bonucci drove a long diagonal ball towards the byline to set off a brilliantly skilful exchange.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.

Mandzukic also scored at the last British final in 2013 as his Bayern Munich side beat Barcelona.

But it was that calm demeanour that appealed to Madrid chief Florentino Perez when he made the surprise decision to appoint Zidane as boss in January 2016.

Madrid’s impressive win rightly sparked praise for Cristiano Ronaldo’s predatory brace.