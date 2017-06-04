Cristiano Ronaldo feels youthful after latest Champions League triumph

Zidane’s joy was his former club Juve’s despair, Massimiliano Allegri’s side crashing to a fifth successive defeat in Champions League finals and seventh in total, extending their own desperately unwanted record.

Rodriguez has been linked with a number of clubs in the past few months and after not even making the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Juventus, he will be expected to leave in the summer. I’m very happy, it has been an fantastic season.

“We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality”.

“Zidane gave us a very positive halftime team talk and told us he really believed in us”.

Luka Modric had a 25-yard effort caught by Gianluigi Buffon and Marcelo narrowly failed to pick out Ronaldo with a cross from the left before Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the 61st minute.

While the Italians equalized soon after with Mario Mandzuci’s stunning overhead kick, it was the Spanish team who kicked on in the second half. We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid, for me, for the players, for our families. “It’s another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League”.

Buffon had played in two previous Champions League finals and both times went home as a runner-up, against AC Milan on penalties in Manchester in 2003 and against Barcelona in Berlin two years ago.

They certainly don’t, as the Portuguese star scored 16 goals in his last ten games and a remarkable ten goals across the quarter, semi and final of this year’s Champions League – all of which brought him to 42 goals across all competitions.

“No I don’t think Juve have reached the end of a cycle at all”, the coach said after the game. He said: “I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year. But we can improve the team”.