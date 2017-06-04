Cristiano Ronaldo furious with groundsman after being soaked by sprinkler during warm-up

The Turin side won the semi-final first leg 2-1, but Real got back in it at the Bernabeu through Cristiano Ronaldo’s 23rd-minute penalty after James Rodriguez was fouled by Giorgio Chiellini.

His two strikes in the first leg of the semi-final victory over Monaco doubled his tally of goals in 26 Champions League knockout ties. They played the ball out from the back, Kaka split the Liverpool centre-halves and Crespo raced clear and dinked past Jerzy Dudek.

Dybala has thrived since Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri changed the team’s formation to accommodate their attacking talents. Ravanelli scored their goal, cashing in on a mix up in the Ajax defence.

Now a four-time Champions League victor, Ronaldo finished as the competition’s top scorer for the fifth season running, substantially enhancing his chances of matching fierce rival Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballon d’Or crowns.

McManaman was blazing a trail for Madrid long before Gareth Bale had been heard of, let alone signed for them.

NAIJ.com understands that the former Manchester United man has appeared in five different Champions League finals; twice as a Manchester United player in 2008 and 2009, thrice as a Real Madrid player in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

There were only two options between the posts, and I am going to go for Juventus’ leader of 16 years, Gianluigi Buffon, selected ahead of Madrid’s Costa Rican shot stopper Keylor Navas.

Suddenly they had swagger and an assurance that we saw them display in the last few weeks of a title winning La Liga campaign, and against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

“Zidane gave us a very positive half-time team talk and told us he really believed in us”, the Portuguese added. “I play whenever I think I should”.

Zinedine Zidane’s great volley at Hampden Park is generally regarded as the Champions League’s best final strike. “It is another record, a record that these players deserve and we are delighted”.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid. However, having established himself in the Juventus back four that same season, aged just 21, the 32-year-old is an academic master off the pitch, and has also been honoured with a knighthood as a member of the Italian Republic.

Ronaldo’s first goal of the game was equalized by this outstanding bicycle-kick off the foot of Mario Mandzukic, who knotted things up and got Juventus on the board.