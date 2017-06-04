Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals

The 12-time champions from the Spanish capital became the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles with their 4-1 victory over Juventus at the Millennium Stadium.

Milito was in red-hot form for Inter under the management of Jose Mourinho and none more so than when he scored the two goals to beat Bayern in the Champions League final.

Ronaldo’s first triumph came in 2008 under Ferguson at United and it was the Old Trafford legend who presented him with the Man of the Match award.

“I’m very happy. It was an wonderful season again”.

“This year was awesome again, last year was wonderful too”. They played the ball out from the back, Kaka split the Liverpool centre-halves and Crespo raced clear and dinked past Jerzy Dudek.

“It’s a long season but I’m motivated, I’m happy and my age is just a number”. I’m in a good moment.

Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions Leagues – as well as this season’s La Liga title – since he took charge of Real in January 2016.

Real Madrid have now won a total of 12 European Cups, by far the highest tally among Europe’s elite clubs. As you know, football can be a nightmare. Next year it’s going to be even more hard.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while a year ago, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy. “It was not easy”.

“I want to keep going like that and win lots of trophies. That’s impossible to say”, he said. “I play whenever I think I should”.

Zidane has only one year left in his contract, but is widely expected to remain at the team’s helm. “I think I’ll be here next year!”

Few of those will have matched Mario Mandzukic’s spectacular overhead equaliser for Juventus, which was eventually in vain for the Italian side who had the best of the first half before being swept aside in the second.

Ronaldo added his second goal in the 64th minute to give his team a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin’s main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”, Ronaldo said.

There was still time for a fourth for Madrid, with substitute Asensio finding the bottom corner after being found in the middle by Marcelo in stoppage time.

“We have got another record: the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament”.