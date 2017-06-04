Crude oil prices plunge sharply on Thursday

In the OPEC meeting on Thursday in Viennaand some OPEC members and non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Oil prices edged up on Friday but markets remained on the back foot after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger curbs.

Global benchmark Brent inched about 0.1% higher to $51.50, after slumping 4.6% overnight.

The oil market on Friday struggled to recover from a 5% plunge in prices following weaker than expected action from the OPEC group of countries.

At the time, non-OPEC output was falling at a rate of about 700,000 barrels a day, while global demand was growing around 1.5 million barrels a day, year on year, and “visible inventories” were declining by roughly 1.2 million barrels a day, he said.

In early December, oil producers outside OPEC, led by Russian Federation, agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels per day (bpd). USO, the most heavily traded oil exchange-traded product in the US, is now nearly 20 percent below its 52-week high, putting it dangerously close to officially being in a bear market.

According to Business Insider, with 19 straight weeks of rig additions and oil near $50 a barrel, producers are clearly more confident in market conditions than they were a year ago.

However, it is unclear whether the deal will be able to support a considerable increase in prices. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.49 percent at $49.14 a barrel.

US oil production C-OUT-T-EIA has risen more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to more than 9.3 million bpd.

Yet he said the wild card for the oil market has been the growth in USA crude production, particularly from shale.

“If U.S. shale producers exceeded our projected increases, it’ll drive the price down again”, Arrington said.

“Less OPEC oil on the market enhances the opportunity for American energy to fill needs around the world, and will help us achieve energy dominance”, Sitton said.

Analysts criticised Opec’s failure to make deeper cuts to production. Opec last year’s intervention led to improvement in the oil price that in turn incentivised U.S. shale producers to ramp up production.