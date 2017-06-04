Curry and Durant run hot in game one of NBA Finals

Bad Gal RiRi made quite the entrance at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Thursday, where the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers went head-to-head in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The news conference was supposed to be about the start of the National Basketball Association finals Thursday – but the first question to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wasn’t about how he’ll deal with the Warriors’ Draymond Green. His coach that year was Mike Brown, who has served as acting coach for the Warriors while Steve Kerr is out following complications from back surgery. That was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ comeback on the Golden State Warriors a year ago.

Kyrie Irving’s ability to break down defences will be a key for Cleveland’s offence and getting open three-pointers off drive-and-kick plays.

A shaky first few minutes are long forgotten, and Golden State leads Cleveland 35-30 after one quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“Tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT”, James said. “But we’re not satsified”. It was about dealing with racism, which James said “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. That gives Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers a couple days to come up with answers. Golden State was too strong for Portland and Utah, never looking like it’d drop a game. It is truly a meeting of the two best teams in the league. So why not want to see it again?

The Cavaliers and Warriors were evenly matched past year with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson trading blows with James and Kyrie Irving, culminating in a thrilling Game 7 that gave the Cavs their first title in franchise history.

James, who is 3-4 in finals appearances, uses Jordan’s feats as a measuring stick to motivate his own bid to become legendary. Curry broke out of, what for him was, a scoring slump with 38 points. “So I feel great”.

Golden State’s offense will draw the headlines, but it was their defense that seemed to overwhelm the Cavaliers.

We need to hear about Westbrook’s movie opinions. “And if your mind is fresh and your mind is into it, then a lot of things take care of itself”. “I think we just locked in from the second quarter on”. That’s why a historic 12-0 playoff start won’t mean much if it doesn’t culminate in a crown.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day“, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day“.