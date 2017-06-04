Curry urged teammates to just be themselves against Cavaliers

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ grabbing a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, there are growing rumblings that All-Star guard Klay Thompson could be unhappy with his role on the team.

The defensive woes that plagued the Cavaliers late in the regular season were glaring against the star-laden Golden State Warriors in a 113-91 loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It would be basically impossible for the turnover margin to be anywhere near that wide in Game 2.

“So when we make a move to the basket, we just have to be decisive – take it to the basket or make the pass”, Lue said. You can’t go into the game saying, ‘Oh, KD is going to have six driving lanes to the rim and where don’t get touched and he dunks. “If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an National Basketball Association championship, I can do that every year”. “We can’t be caught in between”. We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that. “We can play at a high tempo as well as in transition and in half-court”. The Warriors tallied 16 deflections against just eight for the Cavaliers and collected 22 of the 28 loose balls.He had won the first battle with King James.”We had a lot of unforced turnovers”.

The Cavaliers admitted that Golden State’s defense – aggressive and using their athleticism and length – made them indecisive at points.

The Warriors dominated almost every aspect of Game 1.

“They’re doing a good job of hitting him with two or three bodies to keep him off the offensive glass”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said.

Kevin Durant, who joined the Warriors during the off-season finished with 38 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the three-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defence”, James said.

On Friday’s media conference call, Brown said he had heard nothing to change his status. They are that good. “They’re going to try to get their three-point shooters going and rebound the ball”.

The Cavs are playing the big boys now, and they absorbed a good old-fashioned big-boy beatdown in Game Ugh. He’s turned his weaknesses into strengths defensively, which weren’t many. “They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2”.

“We’re just going to have to dig our feet in and be able to guard the basketball”, guard Irving said after Thursday’s opener. We have to continue to keep playing.

“Guys just need to settle in. So guys have to be reminded – I have to be reminded – that against this team, you have to go balls out”. It’s not for lack of effort. I’m a guy that plays hard, is physical and brings all energy. “We naturally felt like we could have played better, taken the game to them a little bit more and also play with a better pace”.

“And adding some of the pieces we have added definitely helps”.

“We made a lot of mistakes”.

The Warriors, as a team, found ways to disrupt and corrupt most everything Cleveland tried to do, from frustrating Love and Smith to rendering Thompson ineffective to making ace sniper Kyle Korver completely disappear. They can’t give up so many offensive rebounds, for starters, and ideally they would cut those 20 turnovers in half. Anyone who got as far as middle school hoops knows the first rule of transition defense is to stop the ball and worry about everything else later.