CWC meet on Tuesday, to discuss Presidential poll

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will come under pressure to take over as the party president at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body, convened here on June 6.

Congress sources said party chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting that is expected to give the “ex-post facto” approval to the polls.

The party leadership will discuss among other things the presidential contest and current political situation.

During the public meeting, the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to come down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition state for going back on the earlier promise of the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

As is the practice, the agenda of the CWC meeting is the present political situation. According to a deadline issued by the Election Commission, the main opposition party has to complete its internal polls by December 31 this year.

As per state Congress chief, Raghuveera Reddy, senior Opposition leaders like JD (U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI National Secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will also address the rally, the agency report added.

Once a party chief is chosen, elections to the CWC will take place in November-December.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has created a record by being at the helm of the 130-year-old organisation for almost two decades since late Sitaram Kesri’s ouster by the CWC in early 1998.