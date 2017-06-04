Cyclone Mora kills five, damages 1000s of homes in Bangladesh

Impoverished Bangladesh, hit by cyclones every year, warned that some coastal areas were “likely to be inundated by a storm surge of four to five feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters)” above normal because of approaching Cyclone Mora.

Mostofa said there were no reports of casualties so far.

Bangladeshi villagers evacuate to cyclone shelters on the coast in Cox’s Bazar district.

Police said a woman and a man were crushed under trees felled by strong winds in Cox’s Bazar. “It would straighten, then the winds would blow it back to the point where it was flat again”.

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar came to Bangladesh fleeing violence, but now many of their temporary homes have been destroyed.

Their numbers have swelled since a crackdown last October sent almost 75,000 fleeing across the border into Bangladesh.

Officials said the cyclone killed at least six people and destroyed or damaged more than 20,000 homes.

Last October, following a Myanmar army operation launched in response to insurgent attacks, an estimated 74,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh where they joined more than 200,000 who have taken refuge there over the years.

“The Rohingya live in small shacks – we describe them as barely standing – so they have been devastated”, Uddin said.

After crossing the coastal districts of Bangladesh, the cyclonic storm is now headed towards Indian States like Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

The authorities have moved hundreds of thousands of people to shelters.

He said efforts to assess the full extent of the damage had been hampered by disruption to telecoms links.

Dozens of villages in the districts have reportedly been flooded and many susceptible houses have been damaged fully or partially.

He said that the administration had moved 475,669 people in the coastal district to 11,820 cyclone shelters on Monday after the storm turned into a severe cyclone.

BMD officials said an inclement weather will persist Tuesday.

As the cyclone advanced on Bangladesh, local authorities increased the maritime threat to its highest level and ordered all fishing vessels to remain at port.

The gusty winds and heavy rains in the coastal districts of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar, triggered by the landfall of powerful cyclonic storm, are likely to continue for 12 hours though the cyclone has weakened.