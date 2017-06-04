Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll charged with DWI

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), putting him the cross hairs of possible suspension by the NFL.

A Dallas Police officer stopped a vehicle for committing a traffic violation in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department told WFAA that Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. local time and was released.

Carroll is due to start for Dallas, who lost Brandon Carr and Mo Claiborne this offseason.

Carroll signed with the Cowboys earlier this year during free agency to a three-year, $10 million deal.

Carroll was a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland by the Miami Dolphins in 2010, and signed a free agent contract with Philadelphia prior to the 2014 season.

Carroll started in all 16 games for the Eagles previous year and has made at least 10 starts in four of the last five seasons. He has eight interceptions and 221 tackles over his seven-year career, appearing in 101 games – starting 54 – at cornerback.