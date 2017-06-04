Dan Rather Urges Trump to Mention Portland Anti-Muslim Attack Victims

Trump recognized the victims for “standing up to hate and intolerance”.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist accused of stabbing two men to death after shouting a hate speech.

The president said the “violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”.

Local police have been named the suspect as Jeremy Christian (35), who was arrested shortly after the incident.

The message was the first public acknowledgement of the attack by the president, even though he had used his personal account to tweet out a series of message against the media and proclaiming his recent foreign trip as a success. “Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said on Twitter.

After days of silence, President Trump tweeted Monday morning about Friday’s stabbings on a Portland light-rail train.

One of the victims, Ricky Best, was a military veteran with 23 years of service.

Trump had been criticized earlier for not speaking out about the attack. Trump’s tweet about the Portland killings dropped just minutes before he spoke at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

The nature of the Portland attack, as well as the suspect’s racist and provocative actions at a rally in April, led many to call on Trump to denounce the attack and others like it.

Dan Rather, the former TV news anchor, said on Facebook that the men “were courageous Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist”. “I hope you can find it worthy of your time to take notice“.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, was among many calling on the president to comment publicly on the incident.

During the campaign, Trump made inflammatory statements that were perceived as bigoted against different religious and ethnic groups, branding Mexican undocumented immigrants “rapists” and vowing to ban Muslims from entering the United States.