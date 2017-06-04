Dangal Set To Cross Rs 1000 Crore Mark In China

Dangal has earned Rs 1800 crore at box office worldwide and crossed the Rs 1,000 crore in China alone.

Minting substantial amount on each passing day, Telugu film industry’s pride “Baahubali 2” Hindi version has pulled off an unbelievable record, becoming the first Rs 500 crore film of Bollywood. With extraordinary business in China, the film now stands at a worldwide total of Rs 1769 crore.

“Dangal is now the top-30 highest grossers of all time in China, competing with the biggest of Hollywood release through the years”, tweeted trade expert Joginder Tuteja.

The Aamir Khan starrer Dangal – first wowed audiences back home in India and now is cracking fireworks at the box office in China since it’s release there on May 5th. But with Dangal enjoying an unimaginable success in Chinese theatres, the race between the two films has got tighter.

So in effect Dangal is set to make new Box Office records yet again!

Baahubali: The Conclusion which released in April, continues its run in theaters with collections of Rs 1,600 plus crore. Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, on the other hand is, however, not in the running when it comes to China.

“Dangal“, based on the true story of an Indian father who trained his daughters to become professional wrestlers, opened May 5, generating about 962 million yuan in China, or about 27 percent of the industrywide ticket sales for the month. But if it repeats the performance of Baahubali: The Beginning, which did not do too well in China, it could end up in second place in highest-earning Indian films’ list.