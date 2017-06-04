Dash Cam Footage of Tiger Woods’ Arrest Released

Police have released dashcam video showing Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest from early Monday morning. The brake lights are on, and the right turn signal is blinking. Police say Woods blew.000 meaning there was no alcohol in his system.

The golfer told officers that he did not know where he was, after first saying he had driven from California, where he had been playing golf.

At one point in the sobriety tests Woods asked, “What are we doing?” “Hopefully, he’s on the right dosage and he can get through this stage and hopefully come back”.

“I feel bad for Tiger”, Jack Nicklaus said.

Police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, an incident report said.

Inside the vehicle, Woods was sound asleep at the wheel.

The video shows Woods being asked if he knew where he was coming from, to which he responded “Jupiter”.

This video appears to show a barefooted Woods struggling to keep his balance while walking a line. Woods’ response is not heard.

After requesting that the Woods recite the alphabet, the officer asks Woods what were his instructions, the 41-year-old replies, ‘Not to sing the national anthem backwards’.

Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, Woods said in his statement.”I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly“.

Woods, who is recovering from back surgery, apologised and said he took “full responsibility” after spending almost four hours in jail. The officer then asks Woods if he had been taking medications; Woods says yes. Officers noted in their report that Woods was “extremely slow to answer questions, had slurred and mumbled speech, and was slow to provide” documents such as his license and registration.

The 14-time major champion was arrested at 2:49 a.m. ET on Monday and booked at 7:18 a.m.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent almost four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods underwent surgery on his back for the fourth time on 20 April and last week claimed he had “not felt this good in years“.

And with Woods expected to miss the rest of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season after back surgery, his level of appeal to companies may be at an all-time low.