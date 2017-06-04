Dash-cam video shows dazed, disoriented Woods

Instagram model Laci Kay Somers is shutting down rumors she was partying with Tiger Woods before his DUI arrest in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Monday.

But new dashcam footage released by police shows just how dazed and disorientated he was.

When officers approached Woods’ vehicle, it was stopped and blocking traffic in the righthand lane of Military Trail with its right turn signal flashing, the left brake light on and Woods asleep behind the wheel.

They also released a 15-minute version that shows Woods being questioned by police where he is evidently confused. But Woods instead puts his right shoe up on the auto and unties it as the officer is telling him it’s the wrong shoe.

Dash cam footage shows him being cooperative with officers, but he apparently struggled to perform sobriety tests, such as tying his shoes, and walking in a straight line.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent almost four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance. Weinstein said prosecutors would have to use other evidence that Woods was impaired, such as failing roadside sobriety tests, being found asleep at the wheel or signs of a possible accident with his auto.

“But I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again”.

The model, who has 8 million followers on Instagram, said she had no history with Woods, including phone calls or text messages. Woods is also asked to speak the alphabets A to Z slowly in a non-rhythmic manner but fails to do so.

A police report claimed Woods was found asleep at the wheel and when officers spoke to him he had “extremely slow and slurred speech”. His last tournament victory overall came back in 2013, when Woods won both the WGC-Cadillac Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. However, the golfer released a statement saying he was on prescribed medication and having an “unexpected reaction“.

On Wednesday, commissioner Jay Monahan said the PGA Tour would be there to help Woods.

Woods told officers that he took several prescription medications and was unsure of where he was at the time.

“I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”.

Woods, unquestionably one of the greatest golf players of all time, has been out of competitive professional action for quite some time and is recovering from a back operation which he underwent five weeks ago.