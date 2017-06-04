De Villiers praise for Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir

Amla’s latest masterpiece, in just his 151st ODI innings, was the mainstay of South Africa’s 299/6, a commanding total on an Oval wicket that proved too much for Sri Lanka’s batsmen to chase down during their Saturday’s Champions Trophy clash.

“It was an unbelievable innings by Hashim”.

Brilliant start from SL: Unlike South Africa, Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start with the bat, as the openers in the form of Niroshan Dickwella and skipper Upul Tharanaga managed to put up the opening 69 runs, before Dickwella fell for 41 to Morne Morkel in the ninth over.

“That performance was close to ten out of ten”, said De Villiers.

“Immy is a great asset for us”.

Despite going wicket-less as his 10 overs went for 57 runs, Malinga maintains the ability to excite, and looked threatening as he went for just 14 runs in his first four-over spell. Those little opportunities that come your way, which we did. “We worked really hard at that part of our game, and very happy with the way it went today”, De Villiers added.

Sri Lanka: Captain Angelo Mathews is right now having best side, and despite in the match of the Friday nothing incredible happen but this time it is expected to see something interesting. “The umpire brought it to my notice in the 40th over that we were three overs behind”, Tharanga told journalists after the game.

“When Chandimal and I were batting, we were trying to build a partnership”.

Skipper AB de Villiers chipped in with a stunning catch to send Kusal Mendis packing for 11 runs, nonchalantly plucking the ball out of the air one-handed, and then ran out Dinesh Chandimal for 12 with a direct hit.

Upul Tharanga’s resilience: In an otherwise tiresome chase from Sri Lanka, it was the skipper Tharanga, who showed great resilience to make sure that he can allow and steer Sri Lanka home.

The dropped catch was part of a disappointing return to 50-over cricket for Malinga, who failed to take a wicket in his 10 overs but after all his injuries will be relieved to have come through the innings apparently unscathed.

The opportunity fell to Lasith Malinga, making his first ODI appearance in nearly two years, but he lost his footing as he trod on the boundary rope before spilling the ball as he dived forward.