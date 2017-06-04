Deal with NDP is what Canadians wanted, says BC Green Party MLA

Telford pointed out how in 2008 the federal Liberals failed to form a government after approaching the governor general with a coalition agreement signed by the NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green party to overthrow the Conservatives led by then-prime minister Stephen Harper.

“It’s going to be different in there”, said Horgan.

Under the deal between the NDP and Greens, the NDP would run the province for four years with support from the Greens on confidence and budgetary motions that, if defeated, could cause a government to fall.

She said if the NDP are successful, it will be easy to collaborate with the Greens because of the similarities between the two platforms.

One can only assume that either Horgan or Weaver – or, perhaps, both – believes it is in his best interest to proceed as announced, with the NDP forming a minority government thanks to declared support from the Greens in a four-year agreement that was to be ratified later today.

“There’s an very bad lot that can be done in British Columbia to stop the shipping of diluted bitumen in our coastal waters, and rest assured the B.C. Greens and B.C. NDP will work together on this”, he said. “And I am more than ready to take that job on”. As long as the Liberals remain in power, the NDP is unable to access the transition materials created by the public service, he said. The Liberals are gathering in Vancouver for a caucus meeting the same day. “It’s my job to make sure that we look forward and go out and fight for the interests of British Columbians, listen to what we heard in the election and reflect that. I think British Columbians deserve to see those and I think we’ll see those in the next little while”.

Randal Macnair, the NDP representative, said the agreement between the two parties is a good thing. Judith Guichon this week with the signatures of 41 NDP MLAs and three Greens, representing a majority of the legislature. “We have a duty to meet the house and test its confidence”.

Second, proving minority governments can stably function could be key to selling the public on proportional representation, a system of voting that would likely make them the norm in B.C.

In a brief statement Monday, Premier Christy Clark warned the agreement could have “far-reaching consequences” for B.C. adding she would have more to say today.

Horgan and Weaver didn’t take issue with Clark’s approach.

Ultimately, the big question now shouldn’t be which party will form government, but rather how long will an NDP and Green alliance last. “He gets people, he cares deeply, and he’s really smart”, Macnair said.

“The ball is really in Christy Clark’s court at this point”, said Max Cameron, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia. “Obviously, the house is an adversarial place but the energy I saw there was a positive energy about a couple people who have a lot in common who can work together”.