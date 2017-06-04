Death row inmate: Execution drugs won’t work

Alabama executed 75-year-old Tommy Arthur by lethal injection early Friday after he spent 34 years on death row.

The execution follows years of appeals by Arthur questioning Alabama’s injection procedure and other issues. Not Arthur. He gave up having visitors after the sixth scheduled execution as the stress on both him and them was too much.

Arthur, 75, was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker.

On the day of the murder, Judy Wicker told police that a black man had raped her and fatally shot her husband.

Arthur’s attorneys had filed two last-minute appeals to the court.

Arthur’s latest appeal by his attorneys argue that the sedative that will be used in the lethal injection is unreliable.

“All three juries were well aware of this fact, and all three juries still convicted Arthur of capital murder, indicating that all three juries considered the hair samples and concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that they were unrelated to this case”, Ivey’s legal counsel Bryan M. Taylor wrote. If the execution had not begun by midnight, the state would have had to seek another execution date, AL.com reported.

“Thomas Arthur is an escape artist”, said Janette Grantham, director of the advocacy group Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL). Arthur asked jurors to give him the death penalty.

Arthur said goodbye to his children before his execution, Horton said.

An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution, which he says will be an “intentional infliction of pain”. Examples of the drug’s inability to render executions painless are increasing, Sotomayor said in a dissent.

Arthur won a victory in court Tuesday – before his scheduled execution – when a state appeals court reversed a judge’s ruling that rejected Arthur’s claim that the legislature, not the prison system, should decide the method of execution.

His attorneys filed court papers Wednesday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, raising questions about the state’s lethal injection procedure and the anesthetic to be given at the start of the process. But she was later convicted in the case and she testified at a later trial for Arthur that she had sex with Arthur before the shooting and then paid him $10,000 from her husband’s life insurance policy after the killing. He admitted to that crime, saying he only meant to scare her when he shot her in the right eye with a pistol.

Arthur is expected to be put to death Thursday night at the Holman Correction Facility in Atmore. The decision was strategic, he said, to open up more appellate review. “When they’re trying to kill you, you’re not hungry”, he said. “I want to apologize for not being the father that I should have been and could have been”. Hell. I’m not insane. “Mr. Arthur was rightfully convicted and sentenced, and tonight, that sentence was rightfully and justly carried out”.

‘Honest to goodness, ‘ said Arthur, who was found guilty by three different juries, ‘I did not commit this crime’.