Death toll from London terrorist attacks rises to seven

At least 48 people have been taken to five hospitals following the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London. Police at the scene told the BBC there was at least one fatality.

Eyewitnesses spoke of abject panic as three men armed with “foot-long” knives burst into packed restaurants and cafes, slashing at those inside indiscriminately. Others hid behind tables and inside bathrooms or attempted to flee.

Police also said they were investigating an incident at Borough Market, and that they had armed officers on both scenes.

The three attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been fake.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:20 p.m.) -The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said the Philippines strongly condemns the attacks in London.

“We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said. It all took place at a time when the terror level in the United Kingdom had been reduced to severe from critical – meaning an attack was thought highly likely though there was no knowledge of an imminent threat. He said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism. So in light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need.

The prime minister has chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee. May had earlier labeled the attack as “terrible incident”.

Witnesses said the van swerved onto the pavement. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

The President also spread the news of the attack as it broke on his feed, retweeting a post by the right-wing blog Drudge Report which he later deleted.

The commissioner said: “Our understanding is that there were three people involved in the attack”.

“If it is [him], I’m completely shocked”, he said. After that, they drove to the Borough Market, where they got from the auto and stabbed the people around. “Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits”, one witness who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly. “They put pressure on the stab wound”. He said a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back. We went toward Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar). “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”.

“Obviously a very high priority for us is to identify them, work out who they are, where they’ve came from, what is behind this”.

At night to Sunday, three men drove a vehicle into pedestrians at the London Bridge.

Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. “The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call”.

In March five people were killed in a vehicle and knife attack near Parliament in London, and two weeks ago 22 people died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.