Death toll in London Bridge attack rises to 7

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died”.

“In mourning the loss of innocent lives and praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured, the Philippines confirms its solidarity with the United Kingdom and her people”, the agency said.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London’s transport network.

Police said there was then a stabbing attack in Borough Market, which is just quarter of a mile south of the bridge.

When asked if she knew the identity of the attackers she replied, “I don’t”.

Police have “no specific information” that Scotland is at risk of attack but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there will be an “increase in armed police” in the wake of the London terrorist atrocities. They did not say if officers fired the shots. He said he started to pull down his shutters and turned around to see three men standing outside, one holding a machete.

Dozens of heavily-armed London police have fanned out across Borough Market and the streets outside London Bridge train station.

“I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement as events unfolded.

While she noted that General Election campaigning was suspended on Sunday as a mark of respect, she said violence should not be allowed to “disrupt the democratic process” and canvassing would resume on Monday. The driver said something bad is happening here.

The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Describing terrorism as the perversion of Islam, May said the fight against extremism is also a fight against “those enemies of religion who are maligning it”.

People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.

“This is a fast moving investigation”.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their professional response in such awful circumstances”.

A Cricket Australia spokesman said: “As with the rest of the world, the Australian team is shocked and saddened at the events that have occurred in London overnight and our thoughts are with those directly involved and their loved ones”.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop said any Australian who has family and friends in London and has been unable to contact them should call the consular hotline on 1300 555 135.

South Africa, who arrived last month for a three-month tour of England, said their players were “uneasy” following the May 22 night blast at a pop concert in Manchester.

“They were stabbing everyone”.

The man stabbed a waitress hiding behind a partition.

“He came down the stairs and went to the bar”.

There were multiple casualties in addition to the fatalities with London Ambulance Service saying they have taken at least 48 people to five hospitals in the capital.

The police were urging the public to run to a place of safety, or hide if they can not.

Another witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. He said he heard what sounded like gunfire about five to 10 minutes later. “Steps would be taken to prevent online radicalisation”, she added. And people just tried to get out of the way of the van. Police boats were searching the river – apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge. “They put pressure on the stab wound“. We wish all of them a full and speedy recovery. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police then arrived at the scene, the witness said.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News. “He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground”.

“The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation”, said Connell”.

More than one person was killed during the attacks, according to the BBC.

He was then shot dead by police at the scene. Some media reports said police were seeking another attacker.