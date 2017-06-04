Decades From Now, Will Trump’s Paris Decision Matter?

On Thursday the US president announced he would pull his country out of the landmark agreement that has commitments from every country in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

“Does the president believe today that climate change is a hoax?“. I made clear to President Trump, as did other G7 leaders, last week that we believe in the importance of the Paris agreement and we wanted the United States to remain within it. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement.

In addition to these reactions on the social media, the heads of state for France, Germany and Italy issued an official statement making it clear that the clause of the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated. In unusually outspoken remarks, delivering several digs at Mr Trump, she called his decision “extremely regrettable, and that’s putting it mildly”. “Given the chance to have a united front with our European partners she’s opted instead for silence, and once again subservience to Donald Trump“.

Speaking with MIT Technology Review on Thursday, he added, “This idea that the Paris agreement has a negligible impact on future climate change is certainly not what we conveyed and was not the conclusion of our analysis”.

Baker had said he was disappointed in Trump’s decision and committed to promoting clean energy and reduced carbon emissions in MA, but demurred when asked earlier in the day about joining the coalition.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, has pledged up to $15 million to support the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, the agency that helps countries implement their commitments to the Paris Agreement. And major companies have said they will carry on cutting emissions regardless of what the current White House incumbent thinks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced criticism for not signing up a joint declaration by Germany, France and Italy in opposition to the U.S. move. “As Catholics, we are called to care for God’s creation and protect the poor and vulnerable”, said Sr. Pat. But the Conservative premier failed to sign a joint statement with France, Germany and Italy condemning Trump’s actions.

Monier said that no one from the Trump administration contacted the group to provide an opportunity to discuss or explain their findings.