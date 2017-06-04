Defending champions Djokovic, Muguruza make second round

“Everything he says is very useful and it definitely makes sense, so I’m trying to implement certain things on the court”.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion parted company with his entire coaching team earlier this month after a string of disappointing results before inviting American great Agassi to work with him during the French Open.

“It’s always at the start, happy for the victory”.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza won 15 points in a row from being up 3-2 in the first set and broke her Italian opponent five times. “He’s an uncomfortable opponent that already he had some good victories this year”, added Nadal.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were barely troubled as the heavyweight duo came through their opening rounds at the French Open on Monday.

The 12-time major victor split with with long-time coach Marian Vajda earlier this month and named Agassi after he lost to Alexander Zverev in the Rome Masters final. “I am learning something every day”.

Should he achieve his dream of a “decima” the 30-year-old would become the first man to win 10 titles at any single grand slam event.

Yuichi Sugita fought hard over two days after the men’s singles match was suspended overnight because of darkness, but failed to win his first-ever Grand Slam match, going down 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 to Steve Johnson of the US on Monday. The fourth seed is to meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round 3.

Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 victor and reigning US Open champion, starts against Jozef Kovalik.

“If I feel fresh and energized and excited to play for a week”, he said, “that’s when I do my best”.

“It’s frustrating – it’s the third time I have been ill this year”, said the Scot.

“So many things at the time, when I personally read it, were quite shocking”, Djokovic told reporters. That’s what brings me confidence. But it was his exit from last year’s tournament, because of injury, that really fuelled the fear that Nadal had won his last major honour.

The Spaniard could win an historic tenth title at Roland Garros in the coming weeks and is tipped to do so given a superb run of form on clay ahead of the grand slam.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic began well with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 success over Belgium’s Steve Darcis.

He said he had come away “impressed” after reading Agassi’s controversial autobiography, ‘Open, ‘ in which the American revealed he failed a drug test for crystal meth – then lied to the ATP about how it got into his system – never liked tennis growing up and discussed his failed marriage to actress Brooke Shields.

Other seeded men advancing included No. 5 Milos Raonic, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 10 David Goffin, while No. 14 Jack Sock, the top-ranked US man, and No. 31 Gilles Simon – both in Nadal’s section of the draw – plus No. 32 Mischa Zverev all lost.

“It was a tough first match, Schiavone can be a very tricky player”, the 23-year-old Spaniard said.