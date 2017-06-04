Defense fails Cavs in 113-91 Game 1 loss in NBA Finals

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

With the win, Golden State became the first team in National Basketball Association history to begin the National Basketball Association playoffs with 13 straight wins.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks.

James posted 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and despite eight turnovers, he had a strong game.

The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead past year as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Durant put up 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in his stellar first half on his way to a 38-point night.

Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games at San Antonio with a bruised right heel and contributed eight points and six rebounds while plugging the paint.

“Those are two big household names, so we know you guys and the fans are going to want to see that and pick up on it”, said acting Warriors coach Mike Brown, facing a Cleveland franchise that fired him not once but twice.

Before the Warriors went on a big third quarter run, this looked like it was destined for a close finish.

The Cavaliers got the deficit down to 12 points, 80-68, on a driving layup from point guard Kyrie Irving, but the Warriors closed out the quarter on a 13-4 run, punctuated by a pull-up 28-foot three-pointer from Curry with 1:54 left in the period and a three-point play from power forward Draymond Green on the next possession.

Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, didn’t commit a single turnover and spent much of the night guarding James on the defensive end in an impressive return to the Finals stage five years after his only previous trip with Oklahoma City. The Cavs coughed it up 20 times, while the Warriors committed just four turnovers.

The league’s two best player (sorry, Stephen Curry, you were also great tonight) went at it in Game 1 and it was awesome.

After long layoffs for both sides after the conference finals, the first few minutes of the opener of this Golden State-Cleveland series has been more about working through a bit of rust more than anything else. “I just tried to stay locked in and at the same time have some fun with it”. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd. The Cavs’ Big 3 is unbelievable, but they’ll need help from the bench against Golden State.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago. Kevin Love was STATS from 3-point range, but just STATS from the field. Depending on who you ask, his free agency move to the Warriors was either bold or cowardly – a signing that came with the following stipulation: championship or bust. “We’re going to enjoy what we do on the floor and going to be passionate about it and have each other’s backs when we’re out there, but every 48 minutes is a separate event”.