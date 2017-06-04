Derek Fisher Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

According to the Associated Press, former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisherhas been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashed his vehicle on the US 101 freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The 42-year old Fisher and his passenger, reality TV star and girlfriend Gloria Govan, escaped from the accident unhurt.

The crash was a little after 3 a.m. on the westbound freeway, approaching the San Diego (405) Freeway interchange.

Highway Patrol officials said they didn’t know if Fisher had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder.

Fisher and Govan had to be helped out of the vehicle, and during their investigation, officers determined Fisher had been drinking. Govan, the ex-wife of Warriors forward Matt Barnes, has been dating Fisher since 2015, the report says.

The first season was the worst in franchise history with a 17-65 record, but the team played better early in the second season before Jackson fired Fisher last February with the Knicks in a 1-9 tailspin. 37, from 2013 to 2016. They had twin boys that were born in 2008.