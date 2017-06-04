Desmond, Rockies slam Padres 10-1, stop San Diego streak

In Saturday’s action, the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 10-1 at Petco Park, thanks to a strong start from Tyler Chatwood and a lot of offense highlighted by a home run from Nolan Arenado and a grand slam from Ian Desmond.

He rode his fastball back then; but, after two rounds of surgery, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound former MI quarterback dropped his arm angle a bit and has reinvented himself as a sinkerball pitcher with one of the highest ground-ball rates in the majors. “I felt like I was in control the entire game”. “But sometimes they got to throw like a quarterback”.

“I worked on some stuff between starts and it paid off”.

Rockies manager Bud Black was impressed. His seasons have been interrupted.

Chatwood certainly didn’t lack for support. San Diego was limited to four hits and a walk with the only run scoring on the 11th home run off the bat of Austin Hedges.

The Padres got one back in the bottom of the third on a single and a steal of second by Chase d’Arnaud and a RBI single by Cordoba.

But the next three runs allowed by Chacin were definitely earned and started with Chatwood’s one-out double in the fifth over the head of Padres center fielder Franchy Cordero.

The Padres knocked the Rockies out of the lead in the National League West with the win, which was their fifth straight.

“When you hang a slider to one of the best hitters in the league, you are going to pay for it”, Chacin said.

“I like my pitchers to throw like a linebacker”, Black said.

Arenado’s 14th homer capped a three-run fifth inning against Padres starter and loser Jhoulys Chacin (4-5). After the bomb blasts from last night’s game, it would be prudent to attend today’s event with the proper eye protection.

Blackmon and LeMahieu opened the seventh with back-to-back singles off Miguel Diaz.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (fractured left foot) will pitch on the side on Saturday and possibly a simulated game on Tuesday.

LeMahieu finished with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Blackmon had two hits and two runs scored. Gerardo Parra had a pair of hits and a pair of walks to stay hot.

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-0) will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and start Sunday in place of Anderson.

The 22-year-old snapped his personal four-game streak of wins in his starts, a run that lowered his May ERA to 2.64. He is not expected to miss his next start. C Ryan Hanigan (sprained ankle) is likely to be available on Sunday.

Padres: OF Alex Dickerson (bulging disk in back) will DH in extended spring training games this weekend at the team’s Arizona camp.