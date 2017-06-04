Despite Reports, Sean Spicer Remains White House Press Secretary

Trump did not bring Sean Spicer into a close circle of advisers whom he took to meet Pope Francis during his trip to Rome, prompting sympathy from even the most jaded reporters who spend most of their day mocking his role in the White House. “When you have a president who is so active, who is so articulate, who is so good at communicating with the media, sometimes you get staff who have to keep up with him and it’s much easier if you have people who have a preexisting relationship to understand how the president functions”.

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power”.

In a similar vein, White House press secretary Sean Spicer described the president’s recent trip overseas as “a historic turning point that people will be talking about for years to come” and “met with almost universal praise”, arguing that “we’ve never seen before at this point in a presidency such sweeping reassurance of American interests and the inauguration of a foreign policy strategy created to bring back the world from growing dangers and perpetual disasters brought on by years of failed leadership”.

The departure of Michael Dubke, Trump’s communications director, comes as aides and outside advisers say Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between his campaign and Moscow.

“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”. Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is bring considered to play a role, and has been spotted at the White House on several occasions over the past week.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s global trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House”.

In late May, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner became a person of interest in the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe after reports that he had undisclosed meetings with Russian officials. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity. Deputy press secretary, Sarah Sanders, filled in, prompting rave reviews from the media and feeding more rumors that Spicer would be replaced. Just back from his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, Trump dismissed recent reports as “fake news”.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying “we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.