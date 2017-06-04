DHS sec’y ‘wouldn’t criticize’ Russian Federation channels

Trump was meeting with attorneys at the White House on Sunday, presumably over the latest development in the long-running Russian Federation intelligence saga, news reports said.

The US leader visited Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for the nation’s war dead, but had to quickly pivot his attention to the Russian Federation scandal after returning to Washington late Saturday from his first global trip since taking office.

Taking his outrage to Twitter, Mr Trump said it was his opinion numerous White House leaks were “fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”.

And while Mr Trump has reportedly been told by lawyers to limit his Twitter posts to prevent them being used as evidence in any potential legal case, the President could not resist warning his more than 30-million followers against believing the “fake news” about his administration.

“He seems to me to be a very open person and again, I’d let him speak for himself when the time is right on all these issues and at that time we can actually render judgement on the reality of what did or didn’t take place”.

Following the reports, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) urged Trump to fire his son-in-law from his position as White House advisor.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports of leaks claiming his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up secret communications with Moscow as “fake news”.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Chief White House correspondent Jon Karl said there had been a lot of talk of a shake-up, now that Mr Trump had returned to Washington.

According to U.S. media, the secret line was never established.

The 36-year-old real estate businessman has come under pressure this week amid rumours of an imminent reshuffle of senior White House staff. “So no, I would not be concerned about it”.

Congress, Schiff said, needed to “get to the bottom” of the allegations against Kushner, which if they were true would mean “there’s no way” Kushner should be allowed to keep his security clearance.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said. “So you know there’s a lot of different ways to communicate – back-channel, publicly – with other countries”.

Trump began his series of tweets Sunday morning acknowledging the contentious Montana special congressional race, in which Republican Greg Gianforte declared victory on Friday despite being charged with misdemeanor assault following allegations that he “body slammed” a reporter on the day before Election Day.

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser a year ago, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy. But Mr. Kushner is not the subject of a criminal investigation. Trump’s son-in-law has recently come under fire for reportedly seeking to communicate with Russian Federation through back-channels during Trump’s campaign, and is now a person of interest in the growing F.B.I investigation.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election, has requested information and documents from Mr Trump’s campaign.